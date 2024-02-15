Open Menu

Migrants Dead In Shipwreck Off Panama

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Migrants dead in shipwreck off Panama

Panama City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) A boat carrying migrants capsized Wednesday off Panama's Caribbean coast, authorities said, leaving an unknown number dead and once again underscoring the perils of the journey north toward the United States.

The shipwreck occurred at dawn near the notorious jungles of the Darien Gap, through which a record number of migrants crossed last year from South America.

Patrols were sent to search for victims, possible survivors and people traffickers after "information was received about the discovery of bodies of lifeless migrants," border police said.

The TVN television network reported that at least four people had died out of roughly 25 passengers, but there has been no official confirmation of the toll.

"For now we don't have any information about survivors" or the victims' nationalities, a National Border Service spokeswoman told AFP.

"We're also not sure how many people were on the boat because it's an illegal activity, human trafficking," she added.

According to the National Border Service, the waters where the boat capsized were particularly difficult to navigate due to waves, currents and winds.

Thousands of South American migrants, mainly Venezuelans, pass through Panama on the dangerous journey north toward the US border.

Most enter the country through the Darien jungle on foot from Colombia, and then continue through the rest of Central America and Mexico.

Around 520,000 migrants entered Panama in 2023 through the Darien Gap -- a new record -- including roughly 120,000 minors, according to the Panamanian government.

Most of those braving the crossing, which can take up to six days, were fleeing economic misery in Venezuela.

Panama authorities in September announced a series of measures to try and contain the surge in migration, including an increase in deportations of people who enter the country illegally.

Migrants face rivers, wild animals, and violent criminal gangs in the jungle.

Related Topics

Dead Police Died Panama United States Colombia Mexico Venezuela Turkish Lira September Border Criminals TV From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024

57 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

10 hours ago
 Government taking serious steps to ensure good gov ..

Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..

11 hours ago
 ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufacture ..

ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine

HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine

11 hours ago
Man killed,3 injured in road mishap

Man killed,3 injured in road mishap

11 hours ago
 MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology de ..

MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo

11 hours ago
 ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global imag ..

ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf

12 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

12 hours ago
 Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested

Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested

12 hours ago
 03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunge ..

03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunges into ravine in Hajeera (AJK)

12 hours ago

More Stories From World