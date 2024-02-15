Migrants Dead In Shipwreck Off Panama: Border Police
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Panama City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) A boat carrying migrants capsized off Panama's Caribbean coast near the hostile Darien gap jungle, leaving an unknown number of people dead, authorities said Wednesday.
Search patrols were sent to look for victims and possible survivors after "information was received about the discovery of bodies of lifeless migrants" from the shipwreck, border police said.
"For now we don't have any information about survivors" or the victims' nationalities, a National Border Service spokeswoman told AFP.
"We're also not sure how many people were on the boat," she added.
Thousands of South American migrants, mainly Venezuelans, pass through Panama on the dangerous journey north toward the US border.
Most enter the country through the Darien jungle on foot from Colombia and then continue through the rest of Central America and Mexico.
According to the National Border Service, the waters where the boat capsized were particularly difficult to navigate due to waves, currents and winds.
