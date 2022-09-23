Migrants' Death Toll From Shipwreck off Coast of Syria Reaches 34 People - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The death toll from the crash of a ship with migrants off the coast of the Syrian city of Tartus reached 34 people, while 14 people have been rescued, the head of the seaports administration, Samir Kubrusli, said on Thursday.

"The death toll from the boat crash off the coast of Tartus has risen to 34 people, 14 have been rescued. The rescue operation continues," Kubrusli said, as quoted by Syrian broadcaster Sham FM.

According to Syrian media, the ship left Lebanon a few days ago, and on board were citizens of Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine, as well as people with unknown citizenship. One survivor said the number of passengers was around 150, Syrian media added.