Agüimes, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) At the cemetery in the town of Aguimes, on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria, plaques marked the burial vaults holding the remains of 15 migrants found dead on board a boat.

Located in the Atlantic off the northwest coast of Africa, Spain's Canary Islands have become a key entry point for migrants seeking a better life in Europe, but strong currents make the route one of the deadliest in the world.

Many bodies that are found dead at sea are hard to identify and so cannot be returned to their families, leaving it up to local Spanish officials to find a final resting place for most of them.

"Here lies a brother who lost his life trying to reach our shores," the 15 plaques read.

Bartolome Gomez, the cemetery's gravedigger, said he picked the inscription along with a local priest so people would know who was buried there "even if we don't know who they are".

"They found the boat in the open sea. They were all dead. Of hunger, of thirst," added Gomez, 61, who was still moved by the tragedy three years after it happened.

The perilous route to the Canary Islands has become particularly frequented since controls tightened in the calmer Mediterranean Sea.

Migrants travel in overloaded wooden boats, which are often unseaworthy and do not carry enough drinking water and food.

More than 7,800 people died or went missing at sea en route to the seven-island archipelago between 2018 and 2022, according to Spanish NGO Caminando Fronteras, which helps migrant boats in distress and the families of those who have gone missing.

Bodies that wash ashore or are found by fishermen or the coast guard at sea are hard to identify, complicating their return to their families and leaving it up to local officials to find a final burial spot.

Forensic doctors collect and store DNA samples, take pictures of any identifying markers such as scars and tattoos and study teeth to try to determine who the migrants are.

"In 90 percent of cases, the bodies remain unidentified and no one asks for them," said Maria Jose Meilan, director of the morgue in Las Palmas, the main city of Gran Canaria.