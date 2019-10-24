UrduPoint.com
Migrants Found Dead In Truck In UK's Essex Understood To Be Chinese Nationals - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 04:45 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The 39 bodies that were found frozen to death in a truck container in the UK southeast county of Essex are understood to be Chinese migrants, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Thursday, adding that there was no official confirmation.

On Wednesday, the Huffington Post news outlet reported that the dead bodies � 38 adults and one teenager � were found in the Waterglade Industrial Park in Essex. A 25-year driver of the truck from Northern Ireland, named in reports Mo Robinson, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The truck reportedly came from Bulgaria and crossed the UK border on October 19.

The police had conducted searches at two addresses in Northern Ireland's County Armagh that was believed to be linked with the arrest of Robinson who was currently being questioned, according to The Telegraph.

According to the media, Robinson's parents flown to the United Kingdom to support their son remaining in custody.

