- Migrants From Mideast Staying in Belarus Legally, No Violations Recorded-Interior Minister
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 11:59 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) All the migrants from the middle East are staying in Belarus on legal grounds, no violations were recorded, Belarusian Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Kubrakov said.
"We have not registered any violations of the law by the migrants. They are staying on the territory of the Republic of Belarus legally," Kubrakov said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.