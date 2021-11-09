UrduPoint.com

Migrants From Mideast Staying In Belarus Legally, No Violations Recorded-Interior Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 11:59 AM

Migrants From Mideast Staying in Belarus Legally, No Violations Recorded-Interior Minister

All the migrants from the Middle East are staying in Belarus on legal grounds, no violations were recorded, Belarusian Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Kubrakov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) All the migrants from the middle East are staying in Belarus on legal grounds, no violations were recorded, Belarusian Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Kubrakov said.

"We have not registered any violations of the law by the migrants. They are staying on the territory of the Republic of Belarus legally," Kubrakov said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

Related Topics

Belarus Middle East All From

Recent Stories

Warsaw Calling for Sanctions on Individuals, Entit ..

Warsaw Calling for Sanctions on Individuals, Entities Involved in Migrant Border ..

2 minutes ago
 BISE Sargodha announces SSC-part 1 result

BISE Sargodha announces SSC-part 1 result

2 minutes ago
 Nicaraguan President Calls EU, European Parliament ..

Nicaraguan President Calls EU, European Parliament Fascist After Re-election Cri ..

2 minutes ago
 AED1.7 billion ADNOC Distribution&#039;s net profi ..

AED1.7 billion ADNOC Distribution&#039;s net profit for 9 months

16 minutes ago
 Bilawal criticizes govt for talks with banned TTP

Bilawal criticizes govt for talks with banned TTP

20 minutes ago
 Germany, Poland Need EU Assistance to Overcome Mig ..

Germany, Poland Need EU Assistance to Overcome Migrant Border Crisis - Seehofer

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.