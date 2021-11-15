Migrants Get Over Barbed Wire at Belarusian Checkpoint - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Migrants got over barbed wire set by Belarusian border guards at a checkpoint near Poland on Monday, the Belarusian media reported.

According to the state-run Belta news agency, migrants do now show aggression and hope that the situation will be resolved peacefully.