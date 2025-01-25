Migrants Held In US 'sanctuary City' As Trump Moves Army To Border
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2025 | 02:10 AM
Newark, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) US immigration officers swooped on a New Jersey seafood business, detaining undocumented migrants, officials said Friday, as President Donald Trump deployed troops to the Mexican border.
Trump has pledged a crackdown on migrants with the White House reporting that agents arrested 538 undocumented people nationwide Thursday, with hundreds removed from the country on military aircraft.
"The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt wrote on X.
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said that in a night-time operation in his city, a US Army veteran was among those detained at Ocean Seafood Depot, marking a resumption of workplace raids that were suspended under former president Joe Biden.
"Some ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents raided a business in our city without a warrant," Baraka told a briefing.
"The problem with this is that none of these people were rapists or murderers or criminals -- the problem is that ICE went in without a warrant."
Newark, New Jersey, like other major cities including New York, is a so-called "sanctuary city" meaning local officials and law enforcement do not typically cooperate with Federal immigration agents.
