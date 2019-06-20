UrduPoint.com
Migrants In Limbo Off Italy As World Marks Refugee Day

Migrants in limbo off Italy as world marks Refugee Day

Italy's far-right interior minister marked World Refugee Day on Thursday by insisting migrants rescued by a charity vessel are banned from entering Italian territorial waters

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Italy's far-right interior minister marked World Refugee Day on Thursday by insisting migrants rescued by a charity vessel are banned from entering Italian territorial waters.

The rescue boat Sea-Watch 3 has been stuck in the Mediterranean since rescuing 53 migrants drifting in an inflatable raft off the coast of Libya on June 12.

However ten of the migrants, including two pregnant women, were allowed to disembark Saturday on the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa, which lies between the Italian mainland and the north African coast.

The remaining 43 include six women and four unaccompanied minors.

Sea-Watch 3 has refused to return those rescued -- including children and sick people -- back to crisis-hit Libya, saying Tripoli was not a safe port.

Saturday, interior minister Matteo Salvini announced he had signed a ban on the entry, transit and berthing of Sea-Watch 3 in Italian territorial waters, as provided for by his new Security Decree.

The decree still has to go before Italy's parliament, where the coalition government holds a comfortable majority.

"The Sea-Watch ship doesn't give a fig for rules, and trafficks human beings. And I'm not going to give permission to dock to those who ignore the rules," Salvini told RadioUno Thursday.

