Migrants Influx Declining as 600 Migrants Left on Belarusian Border - Interior Ministry

The Belarusian Interior Ministry told Sputnik that the influx of migrants trying to make it to the European Union through the territory of Belarus is decreasing with only about 600 migrants left at the Bruzgi checkpoint near the Belarusian-Polish border

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The Belarusian Interior Ministry told Sputnik that the influx of migrants trying to make it to the European Union through the territory of Belarus is decreasing with only about 600 migrants left at the Bruzgi checkpoint near the Belarusian-Polish border.

"At the moment the influx of foreigners of the specified category is decreasing... The migration control and maintenance of public order in places of mass gathering of foreigners are provided by law-enforcement bodies in a routine mode," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the situation started improving due to the introduction of additional migration control measures and increased supervision over tourist agencies' providing visa support to foreigners.

The ministry also has said that "currently about 600 foreign citizens, mainly from the middle East, continue to stay at the Bruzgi transport and logistics center." Those foreigners are mainly from Iran, Iraq and Syria, the ministry added.

Thousands of EU-bound migrants started amassing at Belarus' borders with neighboring Poland, Latvia and Lithuania since summer. Recently, all three countries have reported an increasing number of illegal migrants detained at the border with Belarus. The countries accused Belarus of facilitating the migration crisis, but Minsk refuted all the allegations.