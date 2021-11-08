UrduPoint.com

Migrants Leave Belarusian Territory In Attempt To Reach Poland

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) A large group of migrants has left the Belarusian territory towards Poland on Monday, police reinforcements along the road in the Grodno region are now lifted.

The border guards told Sputnik all migrants left Belarus.

