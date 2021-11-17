UrduPoint.com

Migrants Made Attempts To Cross Polish Border Overnight - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 12:00 PM

Groups of illegal migrants made attempts to cross the Belarusian-Polish border overnight, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Groups of illegal migrants made attempts to cross the Belarusian-Polish border overnight, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday.

"The night, unfortunately, was not calm.

The tension, of course, was less than we could see in Kuznica, but still the methods of attack on the Polish border remain the same. The public opinion focused on Kuznica. At the same time, smaller groups of migrants tried to break through the Polish border in other areas, also at night," the minister told the Polish radio.

