Migrants Make Attempts To Cross Poland-Belarus Border - Warsaw

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 01:53 PM

Migrants are continuing to make attempts to illegally enter Poland from Belarus, the Polish border service said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Migrants are continuing to make attempts to illegally enter Poland from Belarus, the Polish border service said on Wednesday.

"In the areas guarded by the units in Dubichi-Tserkovna and Mielnik (settlements), groups of aggressive foreigners tried to cross the border," the service said in a statement, adding that some migrants "threw stones at Polish forces.

"

The border service claims that Polish guards were attacked "under the supervision of the Belarusian security forces."

Over the past 24 hours, Poland detected 267 attempts to illegally cross the border.

