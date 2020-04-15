UrduPoint.com
Migrants Not Increasing Risk Of COVID-19 In Central America - ICRC Mission

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:20 PM

The presence of migrants does not make the spread of the coronavirus in the Central American region any more likely, a spokesman of the International Committee of the Red Cross' (ICRC) delegation for Mexico and Central America told Sputnik

"It is important to remind people that the presence of migrants does not raise the risk of infection; migrants are exposed to the virus in exactly the same way as citizens of any country are," the spokesman said.

The spokesman recalled that migrants are exceptionally vulnerable amid the pandemic, as they often have difficulty getting access to the health care system, and can be discriminated against and refused basic health care.

The official also said that meeting the needs of migrants is a shared responsibility of the authorities of the place of origin, transit and destination, as well as the international community. This includes the right of non-refoulement, irrespective of their migration status.

"Our Primary focus is on prevention: migrants need to be given detailed information about COVID-19, how to prevent spreading it, the services that are available to them on either side of the border, and any other useful information that will enable them to make an informed decision as to whether to continue with their journey or put their plans on hold," the spokesman said.

The official went on to say that it was very important to take stricter measures to halt the spread of the disease in all kinds of migrant facilities, from hostels to detention facilities and quarantine centers. The authorities should put in place special hygiene and disinfection measures and report all suspected cases of the disease.

"We are working with the authorities to ensure that migrants can fully exercise their rights, so that they can follow the proper procedures to prevent the spread of the disease, maintain hygiene and get access to medical treatment if they suspect they have caught the disease," the spokesman stated.

The ICRC official added that migrant rights must be upheld, irrespective of their migration situation, with governments providing health care services to everyone present on their territory. The authorities should not discriminate against individuals because they are migrants, the spokesman noted.

