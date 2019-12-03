UrduPoint.com
Migrants On Bosnia And Herzegovina's Border With Croatia Begin Hunger Strike - Reports

Tue 03rd December 2019 | 09:04 PM

Migrants on Bosnia and Herzegovina's Border With Croatia Begin Hunger Strike - Reports

Migrants in the Vucjak refugee camp located near Bosnia and Herzegovina's border with Croatia have started a hunger strike over harsh living conditions, local media reported on Tuesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Migrants in the Vucjak refugee camp located near Bosnia and Herzegovina's border with Croatia have started a hunger strike over harsh living conditions, local media reported on Tuesday.

Over 600 migrants from North African and middle Eastern countries currently reside in Vucjak, which is located close to the city of Bihac. They have repeatedly complained about the difficult living conditions in the camp, and the local office of the International Committee of the Red Cross warned of the lack of food and medicines at the facility.

The hunger strike began following a snowfall that worsened the situation for migrants who have been freezing over the recent weeks, Bosnia and Herzegovina's Klix.BA news portal reported. Moreover, several large tents collapsed under the weight of the snow, leaving many people without shelter.

The refugees stated that they would continue the strike until their living conditions were improved, the media said.

In October, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic visited the camp and called on the authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina to close it due to its "deplorable conditions" and relocate the migrants to facilities with adequate living standards.

Though the Western Balkan migrant route leading from Greece through Macedonia and Serbia to Croatia was closed in 2016, migrants continue to cross into EU countries through a new Balkan route, increasing pressure on the reception capacities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania and Montenegro.

