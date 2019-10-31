Migrants on Greek islands 'on edge of catastrophe': Council of Europe

The situation for migrants in camps on Greek islands is "explosive" and "on the edge of catastrophe", Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic said Thursday

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The situation for migrants in camps on Greek islands is "explosive" and "on the edge of catastrophe", Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic said Thursday.

"The situation of migrants, including asylum seekers, in the Greek Aegean islands has dramatically worsened over the past 12 months.

Urgent measures are needed to address the desperate conditions in which thousands of human beings are living," Mijatovic told reporters at the end of a five-day visit.