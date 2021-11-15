- Home
Migrants Pitch Tends On Belarusian Checkpoint Near Polish Border
Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Migrants started pitching tents on the territory of a Belarusian checkpoint near the Polish border on Monday.
Migrants also say that they feel very cold, and some of them are sitting on the road.
