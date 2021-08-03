UrduPoint.com

Tue 03rd August 2021

Migrants Protest in Lithuania's Rudniki Camp Over Wet Tents - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The Rudniki training ground in Lithuania, currently serving as a refugee camp, has become the scene of unrest as migrants demand better living conditions after their tents were soaked in heavy rains, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

"After the heavy rain at night, migrants were unhappy and said that their tents got wet. The tents had to be shaken from rain, fixed a bit and dried. Migrants were not happy with that and started disturbances," Lina Laurinaityte-Grigiene, the ministry spokeswoman, was quoted as saying by the Delfi news outlet.

Police used tear gas to disperse migrants gathered at the entrance of the camp.

At the moment, the Rudniki training ground hosts 380 illegal migrants, with 800 to be placed there in the near future.

Lithuania has been seeing a rise in the number of migrants ” almost 4,000 overall since the beginning of the year ” attempting to cross the border into the European Union. A state of emergency was declared on July 2 due to the uncontrolled migrant influx, which Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko vowed not to contain due to Western sanctions.

