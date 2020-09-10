Migrants, Refugees Among Most Vulnerable Groups Affected by COVID-19 Crisis - IFRC

Migrants and refugees are among the most vulnerable groups of people affected by the COVID-19 crisis, as they are completely restricted in movement over the border closures and forced to live in places without basic services, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said in a new report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Migrants and refugees are among the most vulnerable groups of people affected by the COVID-19 crisis, as they are completely restricted in movement over the border closures and forced to live in places without basic services, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said in a new report.

"COVID-19 has been cruel for all of us. It has been catastrophic for migrants. They face even more restrictions in terms of accessing basic services in ways that contribute nothing to public health. They are disproportionately impacted by border closures. They face heightened risk of detention and deportation. They are increasingly scapegoated for the pandemic," IFRC President Francesco Rocca said in Geneva while presenting the report called "Least protected, most affected: migrants and refugees facing extraordinary risks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"

According to Rocca, thousands of migrants have been trapped in numerous locations in Central America, Europe and North Africa without access to support or basic services.

"Border closures and lack of political will have trapped tens thousands of migrants in Europe, North Africa and the Americas in an intolerable limbo, often without access to critical support to meet their most basic needs and stay safe," he said.

According to the IFRC, the COVID-19 pandemic has also had a great economic impact om migrants' lives. In Turkey, for instance, nearly 70 percent of Syrian refugee families have lost employment due to the health crisis.

The report contains a number of recommendations for governments on how COVID-19 responses can best keep migrants safe, including by ensuring that policies introduced to control the pandemic are not used to justify the inhumane treatment of migrants and refugees.