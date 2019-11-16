UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Migrants Refuse To Move Into Abandoned Greek Monastery - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

Migrants Refuse to Move Into Abandoned Greek Monastery - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) Migrants living in squalid conditions in a cramped Greek camp have refused to move into an abandoned monastery, media said Friday.

A group from the overcrowded Moria refugee center on the island of Lesbos was invited by a local cleric to resettle to a vacant temple on the Peloponnese peninsula, kalavrytanews.com said.

The arrival of mostly women and teenagers from Iraq, Syria and African countries was met with protests by inhabitants of nearby villages.

But they were left speechless when most of the migrants filed out of the temple and climbed back into buses after a few minutes inside the monastery, saying it was too cold and far from community life.

"Moria is better," they were quoted as saying by the online publication.

Three women from Syria and two from Iraq reportedly stayed in the Orthodox Christian monastery together with four little children.

Refugee shelters on Greek islands have been stretched to the breaking point. The EU border agency Frontex estimates that the migrant flow to Greece from Turkey surged 31 percent since the start of 2019 as people seek a better life in the European Union.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Iraq European Union Temple Greece Border Women 2019 Christian Media From Refugee

Recent Stories

Walk 2019 sees thousands make great strides in boo ..

2 hours ago

India, UAE enjoy strong bonds of friendship: India ..

2 hours ago

International Criminal Court approves probe Into c ..

1 hour ago

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

3 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

3 hours ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.