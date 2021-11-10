Migrants rescued from grounded fishing boat off Sicily

Hundreds of migrants have been rescued from a fishing boat that ran aground, Italy's coast guard said on Wednesday, even as 300 more on a humanitarian ship wait for a secure port

The coast guard said the overnight rescue of 396 migrants was complicated by "critical and worsening sea conditions and the shallow water" where the boat ran aground off the port of Pozzallo in southeastern Sicily.

Video images showed the grounded fishing boat pitched to one side amid high waves and the loading of migrants onto two port tugboats that helped in the operation.

Meanwhile, after more than a week at sea, 306 migrants were still waiting on board the Ocean Viking humanitarian rescue boat operated by SOS Mediterranee off the coast of Sicily.

"We've just gone through a storm with over-two meter waves, it's raining, the bridge is wet, tonight the rescued have been soaked, frozen, we have to be disembarked as quickly as possible," said the charity's Claire Juchat in a video message from the boat.

The boat rescued the migrants in four separate operations. It has been seeking a port to disembark the migrants since Sunday.

More than 57,000 migrants have landed in Italy since the beginning of the year, compared with about 30,000 in the same period last year, according to the interior ministry.