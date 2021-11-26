Migrants Riot at Secure Center for Foreigners in Poland - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Undocumented migrants riot in a guarded center for foreigners in Poland's Wedrzyn (Lubusz Voivodeship), the RMF FM broadcaster reported.

Several hundred people took to the site in front of the building and damaged some of the equipment, it said.

The men broke the windows in the building, they are shouting "Freedom" and chanting that the purpose of their arrival in Europe is Germany, the radio station clarified.