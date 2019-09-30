(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The situation in Moria, the overcrowded refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, went out of control after migrants set fires in the camp and started to clash with police, media reported.

Over 12,000 migrants are currently residing in the camp, which only has the capacity to house 3,000 people. In recent weeks, there has been a massive flow of migrants from the Turkish coast.

According to Greece's Alpha broadcaster, the situation escalated on Sunday when migrants set housing containers on fire in the hopes this would speed up their relocation to the mainland.

Migrants attacked arriving firefighters and crashed two fire trucks. The firefighters were forced to leave the camp and extinguish the fire from a distance. Seven or eight containers have burned out, the broadcaster said.

A woman and child were reportedly lost in the fire.

The Greek authorities have sent special police reinforcements to the island to get the situation under control.