Migrants Stuck on Border Seek Obtaining Refugee Status in Europe, Not Belarus - Official

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Migrants who are stuck in the neutral territory on Belarus' border with the European Union do not want to receive refugee status in Belarus, they seek crossing into EU countries, Belarusian Border Committee Deputy Chairman Roman Podlinev told Sputnik in an interview.

"A group of 32 Afghans remain on the border with Poland, in the so-called neutral territory, not Belarusian territory for sure, for more than two weeks. Last week, a representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees was there and he asked them if they want to get into Belarus.

They said they intend to stay on the border until Poland lets them in," Podlinev said.

The border committee deputy chief admitted there were some cases when refugees decided to stay in Belarus after several unsuccessful attempts to enter the EU, but "only a long time ago."

"I do not remember any similar cases over the past 1.5-2 months. Refugees seek getting into the EU countries exactly," Podlinev concluded.