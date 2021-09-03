UrduPoint.com

Migrants Stuck On Border Seek Obtaining Refugee Status In Europe, Not Belarus - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 11:10 AM

Migrants Stuck on Border Seek Obtaining Refugee Status in Europe, Not Belarus - Official

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Migrants who are stuck in the neutral territory on Belarus' border with the European Union do not want to receive refugee status in Belarus, they seek crossing into EU countries, Belarusian Border Committee Deputy Chairman Roman Podlinev told Sputnik in an interview.

"A group of 32 Afghans remain on the border with Poland, in the so-called neutral territory, not Belarusian territory for sure, for more than two weeks. Last week, a representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees was there and he asked them if they want to get into Belarus.

They said they intend to stay on the border until Poland lets them in," Podlinev said.

The border committee deputy chief admitted there were some cases when refugees decided to stay in Belarus after several unsuccessful attempts to enter the EU, but "only a long time ago."

"I do not remember any similar cases over the past 1.5-2 months. Refugees seek getting into the EU countries exactly," Podlinev concluded.

Related Topics

European Union Belarus Poland Border Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd September 2021

3 hours ago
 President urges business community to develop bran ..

President urges business community to develop brand Pakistan, tap export potenti ..

11 hours ago
 SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime ..

SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime Minister ; endorses govt's le ..

11 hours ago
 Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Si ..

Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Situation in Afghanistan - US St ..

11 hours ago
 Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.