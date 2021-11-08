UrduPoint.com

Migrants To Be Turned Back To Belarus If They Enter Poland Illegally - Polish Border Guard

Mon 08th November 2021 | 07:03 PM

Migrants to Be Turned Back to Belarus if They Enter Poland Illegally - Polish Border Guard

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Illegal migrants who will enter Poland via Belarus will be turned back, Katarzyna Zdanovich, a spokeswoman of the border committee in Poland's Podlaskie region, told reporters on Monday.

"If they cross the border as they are trying at the moment, then, of course, these people will be immediately returned to Belarus," Zdanovich said.

