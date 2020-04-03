UrduPoint.com
Migrants Under Pressure As Isolation Threatens Lesbos Camp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:20 PM

Migrants under pressure as isolation threatens Lesbos camp

Social distancing is an alien concept in the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, as thousands of refugees jostle in the queues for toilets and showers

Moria, Greece, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Social distancing is an alien concept in the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, as thousands of refugees jostle in the queues for toilets and showers.

International recommendations on how best to avoid contracting or passing on the coronavirus can seem light years away -- only a handful of people wear masks but even those are often homemade.

"What is the point of wearing a mask when I share the same toilet as 100 other people?" asks Hasmad, 36, from Kabul as he lines up to use a tap.

Greece has ordered confinement for all migrant camps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus -- and the 19,000 asylum seekers crammed into Moria are more at risk than most.

So far, they have escaped infection but the restrictions are tight.

"We are no longer allowed to go to town to go shopping," says Hasmad.

As a result, hundreds of residents rush to small open-air markets outside the camp.

At the entrance, refugees and volunteers from the NGO Asterias distribute soap and antiseptics.

"We tell them to stay away from each other but when we see the queues, it's impossible," Afghan doctor Ahmand Sina Taha, who works for the NGO Kitrinos, tells AFP.

In an olive grove near Moria, where rubbish accumulates in the ditches, thousands of men, women and children live under tents and in sheds due to lack of space in the camp.

Said, a 17-year-old Afghan, says he learnt about the pandemic from the internet but cannot convince his parents to take precautions.

"When someone comes to our house, my mother will kiss them, it's our culture," he tells AFP.

