Migrants Use Turkish-Made Tear Gas Grenades Against Greek Police Near Turkey-Greece Border

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Undocumented migrants from Turkey, who tried to illegally cross the Greek border near the Evros area, used Turkish-made tear gas grenades against the Greek police.

Earlier on Saturday, hundreds of migrants gathered near the Kastanies crossing point at the border between Turkey and Greece, and some of them were seen engaged in scuffles with police. A Sputnik correspondent reported that the Turkish police deployed tear gas against migrants trying to cross the border. Young men were seen covering their faces to protect themselves from a thick cloud of gas.

According to a Sputnik correspondent from the scene, the Greek police in the Evros area demonstrated these grenades to reporters.

It is still unknown how migrants got these tear gas grenades.

Meanwhile, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said that over 4,000 attempts to break through the country had been prevented. According to the official, Greece has faced "a massive organized illegal attempt to violate its borders and has managed to endure," as quoted by the Greek Reporter news portal. He added that 66 undocumented migrants were detained.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country had opened its borders to Europe to Syrian refugees citing the lack of promised assistance as the reason. Athens, in its turn, closed its borders and sent military equipment to prevent migrants from entering the country.