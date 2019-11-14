UrduPoint.com
Migrants Waiting In Mexico Get Second Chance To Enter US If Threatened - Customs Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 10:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Migrants applying for political asylum who have been sent to Mexico to await US immigration court hearings will be allowed into the United States if they are threatened by violence, acting Customs and Border Protection (CPB) Commissioner Mark Morgan said in a briefing on Thursday.

"If someone is in fear for their safety or their life, they can come to a port of entry and claim that, and we will take them in," Morgan told reporters at the White House.

Morgan was referring to about 50,000 migrants who applied for asylum at ports of entry on the US-Mexico border and sent to camps in Mexico to await hearings on their asylum claims by US immigration judges.

Advocacy groups have warned that migrants waiting in Mexico face violence by the same drug cartels that specialize in smuggling migrants across the border into the United States.

Morgan said US officials visiting the camps in Mexico have seen a persistent presence by Mexican police and noted that the UN International Organization for Migration is not reporting violence in the camps.

Morgan credited Mexican law enforcement as well as international advocacy groups with maintaining security inside the camps.

However, Morgan also said that some migrants are leaving the camps and re-engaging with the cartels to be re-smuggled into the United States.

The wait-in-Mexico policy has allowed the United States to reduce its population of detained migrants from 20,000 to about 3,500, Morgan added.

