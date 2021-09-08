UrduPoint.com

Migrants Who Crossed From Belarus Protest COVID-19 Quarantine In Latvia - Reports

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Migrants that crossed to Latvia from Belarus have staged a protest over quarantine measures at one of the shelters, threatening to break the fence, Latvian broadcaster TV3 reported on Tuesday.

The Mucenieki facility, which is almost filled to capacity with mostly middle Eastern migrants who arrived in Latvia from Belarus, is in lockdown after several COVID-19 cases were detected.

According to the broadcaster, the migrants gathered in front of the facility and threw away boxes with their food. The protesters demanded that the gates be open and threatened a hunger strike.

The migrants are dissatisfied that they cannot leave the fenced-off territory, deeming it to be a violation of their rights, and say they can provide vaccination certificates.

One of the migrations told TV3 that they do not want to stay in Latvia and simply want to cross into Germany.

Lithuania, Latvia and Poland accuse Belarus of letting migrants cross over to get back at the EU for imposing economic sanctions on it. Minsk argues it can no longer afford tough border security due to Western sanctions.

