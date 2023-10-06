Open Menu

Migration Clash As EU Leaders Gather In Spain

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Migration clash as EU leaders gather in Spain

Granada, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Poland and Hungary expressed outrage on Friday at planned changes to Europe's migration system, vowing to veto the proposals at European Union summit in Spain two days after member states approved a key agreement.

After a tense day of talks at Thursday's European Political Community (EPC) summit in the southern city of Granada, EU leaders stayed on for their own meeting under the shadow of a bitter dispute over migration.

Poland's populist government, facing a general election next week, lashed out at Europe's plans for overhauling the rules on asylum seekers and irregular migrants as a "diktat" from Brussels and Berlin.

"We are not afraid of diktats... from Berlin and Brussels," said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on arrival for the informal EU council meeting.

"The plan is to admit illegal immigrants to countries that don't want to accept them and to impose draconian penalties.

.. Poland strongly rejects this."

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban went even further, describing the proposed legislation, which obliges EU states to take in a share of migrants or pay those who do so, as tantamount to being "legally raped".

"There's no chance of having any kind of compromise and agreement on migration. Politically, it's impossible... because legally we were -- how to say it -- we were raped," he said of the rejection of Hungary and Poland's stance.

One of the most hotly disputed issues among EU member states, migration tops Brussels' agenda after thousands of asylum seekers landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa, highlighting the urgency of consolidating a unified European response.

But Spain, which holds the European presidency, failed to put the crisis on the agenda of Thursday's EPC summit, which groups the EU with their European neighbours, in a move that frustrated several nations, notably Italy and Britain.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe European Union Brussels Berlin Granada Spain Italy Poland Hungary From Government Agreement Share Election 2018

Recent Stories

European Parliament votes to roll over rules on GS ..

European Parliament votes to roll over rules on GSP Plus till 2027

8 minutes ago
 UAE, India sign MoU to drive investment, collabora ..

UAE, India sign MoU to drive investment, collaboration in industry, advanced tec ..

23 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges univer ..

Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges university students to embrace susta ..

53 minutes ago
 Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while ..

Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while driving after recording six r ..

53 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, Abu Dhabi Chamber host India’s top CEOs to promote privat ..

1 hour ago
 UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strateg ..

UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strategies to achieve climate neutral ..

1 hour ago
Cricket fever is back with Emirates as the Officia ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan is currently suffering from severe econom ..

Pakistan is currently suffering from severe economic&security challenges.Prevent ..

1 hour ago
 FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme ..

FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme for sound economic governance

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Netherlands dominate as Fakhar, Im ..

World Cup 2023: Netherlands dominate as Fakhar, Imam and Babar depart early

2 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of H ..

Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award for its ‘FOG WAT ..

3 hours ago
 Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwi ..

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwis in ICC World Cup Opener

4 hours ago

More Stories From World