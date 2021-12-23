Migration Crisis on Belarus-Poland Border Cannot Be Settled Without Dialogue - Diplomat

It is difficult to predict the development of the situation on the border between Poland and Belarus because there is no dialogue between the European Union and Minsk, and the problem of the migration crisis cannot be solved without direct contacts, Commissioner for Human Rights at the Russian foreign ministry Grigory Lukyantsev told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) It is difficult to predict the development of the situation on the border between Poland and Belarus because there is no dialogue between the European Union and Minsk, and the problem of the migration crisis cannot be solved without direct contacts, Commissioner for Human Rights at the Russian foreign ministry Grigory Lukyantsev told Sputnik.

"It is rather difficult to predict because, in principle, as it seems to us, the main thing is missing in this case � the dialogue between the EU states, which accuse Belarus and partly Russia of provoking this crisis. And, accordingly, there is no dialogue with the Belarusian side, between Poland and Belarus and the EU, which is on the side of Poland. They also do not communicate with Belarus. But without direct contacts between them, it is difficult to solve this problem," Lukyantsev said.