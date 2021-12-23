UrduPoint.com

Migration Crisis On Belarus-Poland Border Cannot Be Settled Without Dialogue - Diplomat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 12:08 PM

Migration Crisis on Belarus-Poland Border Cannot Be Settled Without Dialogue - Diplomat

It is difficult to predict the development of the situation on the border between Poland and Belarus because there is no dialogue between the European Union and Minsk, and the problem of the migration crisis cannot be solved without direct contacts, Commissioner for Human Rights at the Russian foreign ministry Grigory Lukyantsev told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) It is difficult to predict the development of the situation on the border between Poland and Belarus because there is no dialogue between the European Union and Minsk, and the problem of the migration crisis cannot be solved without direct contacts, Commissioner for Human Rights at the Russian foreign ministry Grigory Lukyantsev told Sputnik.

"It is rather difficult to predict because, in principle, as it seems to us, the main thing is missing in this case � the dialogue between the EU states, which accuse Belarus and partly Russia of provoking this crisis. And, accordingly, there is no dialogue with the Belarusian side, between Poland and Belarus and the EU, which is on the side of Poland. They also do not communicate with Belarus. But without direct contacts between them, it is difficult to solve this problem," Lukyantsev said.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Minsk Belarus Poland Border

Recent Stories

Pakistan still to remain under IMF's clutches, say ..

Pakistan still to remain under IMF's clutches, say economic managers

5 minutes ago
 UAE, France discuss military cooperation

UAE, France discuss military cooperation

10 minutes ago
 Exports increase by 29.53% to Rs 2.072 trillion in ..

Exports increase by 29.53% to Rs 2.072 trillion in 5 months

2 minutes ago
 New public transport fares for urban routes of Abb ..

New public transport fares for urban routes of Abbottabad notified

2 minutes ago
 Poland Violates Human Rights Dealing With Migrants ..

Poland Violates Human Rights Dealing With Migrants on Belarus Border - Russian D ..

2 minutes ago
 'Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor' all set to hi ..

'Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor' all set to hit silver screens across China ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.