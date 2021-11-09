UrduPoint.com

Migration Crisis On Belarusian-Polish Border Caused By Western Policies - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the migration crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border has been caused by Western policies and needs to be resolved in compliance with the norms of international humanitarian law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the migration crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border has been caused by Western policies and needs to be resolved in compliance with the norms of international humanitarian law.

"And, of course, lets not forget what is causing all this, where the roots come from. And the roots grow out of the policy that Western countries, including NATO and the European Union, have been pursuing for many years with respect to the middle East and the North. Africa, trying to impose a better life on them, according to Western patterns," Lavrov told reporters.

