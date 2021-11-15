UrduPoint.com

Migration Flows To Belarus Under Control - Borrell

Migration Flows to Belarus Under Control - Borrell

Migration flows to Belarus are under control after the European Union held negotiations with countries of origin, airlines, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Monday

Migration flows to Belarus are under control after the European Union held negotiations with countries of origin, airlines, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"I talked with the Belarusian (foreign) minister (Vladimir Makei), and I told him that the situation is completely unacceptable that humanitarian help has to be provided and that we have to think about how we can solve the problem starting by stopping the flows. This is almost done, In these days we have been talking with countries of origin and transit my colleague (European Commission Vice President Margaritis) Schinas is in Bagdad and I think the inflow things are becoming under control," Borrell said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

