Migration Prevents Hungary From Becoming Safest Country in Europe - Prime Minister

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Hungary seeks to become the safest country in Europe, but cannot achieve this goal due to migration problems, including increased tensions on the country's southern border, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

In early July, Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Hungarian prime minister's office, announced Budapest's plans to create border guard units numbering 4,000 people to help the police and military deal with the increased tensions on the country's southern border.

"We cannot give up our great goal of making Hungary the safest country in Europe. This is threatened by the most serious problem of our time, which is called migration," Orban said at a swearing-in ceremony of the first 500 members of the border units.

Budapest does not believe that migration can have a positive impact on the country as it is a "civilizational threat," the Hungarian prime minister said, adding that 160,000 migrants had tried to cross Hungary's southern border in 2022.

After the 2015 migration crisis in Europe, the Hungarian authorities began to pursue tough policy towards migrants and refugees crossing the country's borders, which was criticized by humanitarian agencies of the United Nations and the European Union.