Migration to US Southern Border to Rise When Title 42 Expulsion Policy Ends May 11 - DHS

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The United States will experience an increase of migrants arriving on its southern border when the Tile 42 expulsion policy ends on May 11, mostly due to smugglers spreading disinformation about the border being open, US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Thursday.

"We have been preparing for this transition for more than a year-and-a-half, not withstanding those preparations, we do expect that encounters on our southern border will increase as smugglers are seeking to take advantage of this change and already are hard at work spreading disinformation that the border will be open after that," Mayorkas said during a press briefing.

A high rate of migrants arriving on the border with Mexico will strain the US immigration system, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) workforce and border communities, Mayorkas said.

Mayorkas emphasized that the US southern border is not open and migrants who do not use legal pathways to the United States will be deported within days or weeks.

The United States is establishing regional processing centers in Colombia and Guatemala that are designed to reduce the number of migrants making the journey to the US-Mexico border. The centers will begin processing up to 6,000 migrants each month, but that number is expected to grow in time.

An all-time record number of migrants have arrived on the US southern border under the Biden administration, hitting two consecutive records in 2021 and 2022. More than 2.3 million migrants were encountered on the US southern border in 2023. So far in fiscal year 2023, more than 1.2 million migrants have been encountered on the southern border.