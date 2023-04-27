UrduPoint.com

Migration To US Southern Border To Rise When Title 42 Expulsion Policy Ends May 11 - DHS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Migration to US Southern Border to Rise When Title 42 Expulsion Policy Ends May 11 - DHS

He United States will experience an increase of migrants arriving on its southern border when the Tile 42 expulsion policy ends on May 11, mostly due to smugglers spreading disinformation about the border being open, US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The United States will experience an increase of migrants arriving on its southern border when the Tile 42 expulsion policy ends on May 11, mostly due to smugglers spreading disinformation about the border being open, US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Thursday.

"We have been preparing for this transition for more than a year-and-a-half, not withstanding those preparations, we do expect that encounters on our southern border will increase as smugglers are seeking to take advantage of this change and already are hard at work spreading disinformation that the border will be open after that," Mayorkas said during a press briefing.

A high rate of migrants arriving on the border with Mexico will strain the US immigration system, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) workforce and border communities, Mayorkas said.

Mayorkas emphasized that the US southern border is not open and migrants who do not use legal pathways to the United States will be deported within days or weeks.

The United States is establishing regional processing centers in Colombia and Guatemala that are designed to reduce the number of migrants making the journey to the US-Mexico border. The centers will begin processing up to 6,000 migrants each month, but that number is expected to grow in time.

An all-time record number of migrants have arrived on the US southern border under the Biden administration, hitting two consecutive records in 2021 and 2022. More than 2.3 million migrants were encountered on the US southern border in 2023. So far in fiscal year 2023, more than 1.2 million migrants have been encountered on the southern border.

Related Topics

Guatemala United States Colombia Mexico May Border Million

Recent Stories

South Korea Will Work Actively to Safeguard Ukrain ..

South Korea Will Work Actively to Safeguard Ukraine - President Yoon Tells US Co ..

5 minutes ago
 US, South Korea, Japan Must Boost Security Ties Ag ..

US, South Korea, Japan Must Boost Security Ties Against N Korea Nuclear Threat - ..

5 minutes ago
 Germany opens Honorary Consulate in Quetta

Germany opens Honorary Consulate in Quetta

5 minutes ago
 PFA lodges FIRs against two butchers for selling e ..

PFA lodges FIRs against two butchers for selling expired meat

7 minutes ago
 Hungary Gov't to Submit Judicial Bill to Parliamen ..

Hungary Gov't to Submit Judicial Bill to Parliament to Unblock EU Funds - Justic ..

7 minutes ago
 Moscow's Art Hub 'GES-2 House of Culture' Opens Ne ..

Moscow's Art Hub 'GES-2 House of Culture' Opens New Exhibition Season

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.