Miguel Diaz-Canel Replaces Raul Castro As Cuban Leader

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 09:30 PM

Miguel Diaz-Canel replaces Raul Castro as Cuban leader

Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday replaced Raul Castro as leader of the Cuba and its all-powerful communist party, the party announced, ending six decades of Castro rule

Havana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday replaced Raul Castro as leader of the Cuba and its all-powerful communist party, the party announced, ending six decades of Castro rule.

"Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez was elected first secretary of the central committee of the Communist Party of Cuba," officials said on Twitter as the transfer of power was rubber-stamped by a party congress. Castro, 89, now enters retirement.

More Stories From World

