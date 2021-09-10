Mikati to Head New Lebanese Government - Cabinet Secretary General

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati will head the new government, Mahmoud Makiya, the secretary general of the cabinet of ministers, said on Friday

Earlier in the day, Mikati and President Michel Aoun signed a decree on the formation of the new government.

"The president of the republic, on the basis of the constitution, signed the decree on the appointment of Najib Mikati to the post of prime minister," Makiya told reporters.

Aoun also accepted the resignation of the government of Acting Prime Minister Hassan Diab in another decree.