Mike Pence Files Paperwork To Run For US President - Federal Election Commission Filing

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Mike Pence Files Paperwork to Run for US President - Federal Election Commission Filing

Former US Vice President Mike Pence on Monday submitted paperwork to run for US presidency in the 2024 election, according to a Federal Election Commission filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Former US Vice President Mike Pence on Monday submitted paperwork to run for US presidency in the 2024 election, according to a Federal Election Commission filing.

Senator Tim Scott from South Carolina and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined the Republican presidential competition in May.

The Republican roster includes other popular figures, such as former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, ex-Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and multibillionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, while multiple polls show, former US President Donald Trump remains the leader of the Republican race.

