Mike Pence Officially Launches Presidential Bid, Calling for 'Different Leadership'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Former US Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday officially launched his campaign for the Republican nomination for president, calling for "different leadership."

In a presidential launch video released on his birthday, Pence, 64, said that "today our country is in a lot of trouble."

"President Joe Biden and the radical left have weakened America at home and abroad," he said in the video featuring the chaos at the Kabul airport during US evacuation efforts in August 2021.

He further cited "runaway inflation," a looming recession, and the US southern border that is "under siege."

"The enemies of freedom are on the march around the world," Pence said, with footage of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the background.

"Timeless American values are under assault as never before," he continued, over images of news stories about critical race theory, transgender athletes and drag queens.

The former vice president said "we can turn this country around."

"But different times call for different leadership. Today our party and our country need a leader that will appeal, as Lincoln said, to the better angels of our nature ... Today, before God and my family I am announcing I am running for president of the United States," he said.

Pence joins a packed race of Republican presidential hopefuls that includes former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Pence promised "to bring this country back," defend the nation, secure the border, revive the economy and defend US liberties.

He added that "the best days for the Greatest Nation on Earth are yet to come."