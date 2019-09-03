Mike Pence Says US Prepared for Approaching Hurricane Dorian

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) US Vice President Mike Pence said that the United States was prepared to face the approaching category 4 Hurricane Dorian, which is due to hit the country's southeast on Tuesday.

"I know I speak for the president when I say how grateful we are for the expressions of concern... and the support and the prayers that we have received as #HurricaneDorian makes its way west. The United States is prepared. The President is where he needs to be," Pence said at a news conference.

The hurricane is currently stationary over the Bahamas. On Monday, Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said that five people had been confirmed to be killed as a result of the hurricane which continues to pummel the country's northern islands.

The hurricane is expected to travel northwest and hit the US southern state of Florida on Tuesday. Five states ” Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia ” have declared a state of emergency ahead of the hurricane.