Mike Pence's Plane Returns To New Hampshire Airport After Hitting Bird - Reports

Wed 23rd September 2020 | 12:58 PM

A plane carrying US Vice President Mike Pence was forced to return to an airport in Manchester, the city in the US northeastern state of New Hampshire, after it hit a bird upon takeoff, the Fox News broadcaster reported, citing the official's office

On Tuesday, Pence was on a visit to New Hampshire to attend an event in support of President Donald Trump's campaign.

The broadcaster reported that Pence and his staff took a cargo plane to return to Washington, adding that the senior official and his team were in no danger.

More Stories From World

