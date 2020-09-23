A plane carrying US Vice President Mike Pence was forced to return to an airport in Manchester, the city in the US northeastern state of New Hampshire, after it hit a bird upon takeoff, the Fox News broadcaster reported, citing the official's office

On Tuesday, Pence was on a visit to New Hampshire to attend an event in support of President Donald Trump's campaign.

The broadcaster reported that Pence and his staff took a cargo plane to return to Washington, adding that the senior official and his team were in no danger.