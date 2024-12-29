Open Menu

Mikheil Kavelashvili, Ex-Man City Striker And Georgia's Disputed Far-right President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Mikheil Kavelashvili, ex-Man City striker and Georgia's disputed far-right president

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Georgia inaugurated on Sunday an ex-footballer turned far-right politician -- Mikheil Kavelashvili -- as Tbilisi's next figurehead president, after a controversial election process denounced as "illegitimate" by the current pro-EU leader.

Picked by the governing Georgian Dream party as a loyalist, the former forward for English Premier League champions Manchester City is known for his expletive-laden parliament speeches and tirades against government critics and LGBTQ people.

He was voted into the role by an electoral college controlled by Georgian Dream, after the party abolished the use of popular votes to elect the president under controversial constitutional changes passed in 2017.

Kavelashvili was the only candidate and his inauguration came amid a major political crisis -- thousands of anti-government protesters have staged daily rallies in Tbilisi for a month, outraged at Georgian Dream for shelving EU accession talks.

Minutes before he took the oath in parliament, outgoing pro-Western leader Salome Zurabishvili said she remains the "country's only legitimate president."

For the first time in Georgia's history, the swearing-in ceremony took place behind closed doors in parliament.

Protesters have described Kavelashvili as a "puppet" of billionaire oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, the country's de facto leader and Georgian Dream's founder.

On Friday, Washington imposed sanctions on Ivanishvili, arguing he undermined the country's democratic future for Russia's benefit.

Related Topics

Election Russia Washington Parliament Tbilisi Georgia Sunday 2017 Government Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, ho ..

Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible

20 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister

20 minutes ago
 Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing ..

Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two

35 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..

50 minutes ago
 Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival ..

Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..

2 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..

2 hours ago
Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa ..

Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2 ..

Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure proje ..

UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024

4 hours ago
 SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches

SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches

4 hours ago
 UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medica ..

UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medical products, pharmacy professio ..

4 hours ago
 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 28

4 hours ago

More Stories From World