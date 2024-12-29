Mikheil Kavelashvili, Ex-Man City Striker And Georgia's Disputed Far-right President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2024 | 07:00 PM
Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Georgia inaugurated on Sunday an ex-footballer turned far-right politician -- Mikheil Kavelashvili -- as Tbilisi's next figurehead president, after a controversial election process denounced as "illegitimate" by the current pro-EU leader.
Picked by the governing Georgian Dream party as a loyalist, the former forward for English Premier League champions Manchester City is known for his expletive-laden parliament speeches and tirades against government critics and LGBTQ people.
He was voted into the role by an electoral college controlled by Georgian Dream, after the party abolished the use of popular votes to elect the president under controversial constitutional changes passed in 2017.
Kavelashvili was the only candidate and his inauguration came amid a major political crisis -- thousands of anti-government protesters have staged daily rallies in Tbilisi for a month, outraged at Georgian Dream for shelving EU accession talks.
Minutes before he took the oath in parliament, outgoing pro-Western leader Salome Zurabishvili said she remains the "country's only legitimate president."
For the first time in Georgia's history, the swearing-in ceremony took place behind closed doors in parliament.
Protesters have described Kavelashvili as a "puppet" of billionaire oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, the country's de facto leader and Georgian Dream's founder.
On Friday, Washington imposed sanctions on Ivanishvili, arguing he undermined the country's democratic future for Russia's benefit.
Recent Stories
Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister
Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..
Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..
Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival
Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025
UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024
SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches
UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medical products, pharmacy professio ..
7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 28
More Stories From World
-
Mikheil Kavelashvili, ex-Man City striker and Georgia's disputed far-right president5 minutes ago
-
Moeller wins super-G to record maiden World Cup victory45 minutes ago
-
Salome Zurabishvili: outgoing Georgian leader defying the government45 minutes ago
-
China's fastest CR450 high-speed train prototype unveiled in Beijing2 hours ago
-
Georgia's new president sworn in amid political showdown3 hours ago
-
Chad votes in triple elections after three years of army rule3 hours ago
-
Shock, grief at South Korea Jeju Air crash site3 hours ago
-
Zverev helps champions Germany knock Brazil out of United Cup4 hours ago
-
Jailed PKK leader says strengthening Turk-Kurd brotherhood 'historical responsibility': pro-Kurd par ..5 hours ago
-
Georgia's new president sworn in amid political showdown5 hours ago
-
Celestial V70 wins overall honours in Sydney to Hobart yacht race5 hours ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results - collated5 hours ago