Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Georgia inaugurated on Sunday an ex-footballer turned far-right politician -- Mikheil Kavelashvili -- as Tbilisi's next figurehead president, after a controversial election process denounced as "illegitimate" by the current pro-EU leader.

Picked by the governing Georgian Dream party as a loyalist, the former forward for English Premier League champions Manchester City is known for his expletive-laden parliament speeches and tirades against government critics and LGBTQ people.

He was voted into the role by an electoral college controlled by Georgian Dream, after the party abolished the use of popular votes to elect the president under controversial constitutional changes passed in 2017.

Kavelashvili was the only candidate and his inauguration came amid a major political crisis -- thousands of anti-government protesters have staged daily rallies in Tbilisi for a month, outraged at Georgian Dream for shelving EU accession talks.

Minutes before he took the oath in parliament, outgoing pro-Western leader Salome Zurabishvili said she remains the "country's only legitimate president."

For the first time in Georgia's history, the swearing-in ceremony took place behind closed doors in parliament.

Protesters have described Kavelashvili as a "puppet" of billionaire oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, the country's de facto leader and Georgian Dream's founder.

On Friday, Washington imposed sanctions on Ivanishvili, arguing he undermined the country's democratic future for Russia's benefit.