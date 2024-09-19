Open Menu

Miladun Nabi (PBUH) Celebrated At Pakistan Embassy In Senegal

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Miladun Nabi (PBUH) celebrated at Pakistan embassy in Senegal

DAKAR (Senegal) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Sep, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in Senegal on Thursday organised a Mehfil-e-Miladun Nabi, commemorating the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) with religious fervor marked with special prayers and Naats.

A significant number of Pakistani women in Senegal joined Ambassador Saima Sayed to offer their respect to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and to highlight his teachings on the occasion of his birth, according to a press release.

Ambassador Saima highlighted the significance of the day and stressed on the importance of embracing the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in our personal and professional lives.

Naats were recited and prayers were offered for the well being of Pakistan and peace and prosperity of Muslims all over the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Senegal Women Muslim All

Recent Stories

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

1 hour ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

4 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

7 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

7 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

7 hours ago
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

8 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

8 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

9 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From World