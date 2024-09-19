Miladun Nabi (PBUH) Celebrated At Pakistan Embassy In Senegal
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 10:00 PM
DAKAR (Senegal) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Sep, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in Senegal on Thursday organised a Mehfil-e-Miladun Nabi, commemorating the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) with religious fervor marked with special prayers and Naats.
A significant number of Pakistani women in Senegal joined Ambassador Saima Sayed to offer their respect to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and to highlight his teachings on the occasion of his birth, according to a press release.
Ambassador Saima highlighted the significance of the day and stressed on the importance of embracing the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in our personal and professional lives.
Naats were recited and prayers were offered for the well being of Pakistan and peace and prosperity of Muslims all over the world.
