Milan City Hall Bans Smoking in Outdoor Public Places Except Special in 'Isolated Spaces'

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The authorities in the Italian city of Milan have tightened the rules for outdoor smoking, prohibiting the use of tobacco within a radius of 10 meters (33 feet) from other people in outdoor public places, according to an order by city hall.

The order, which took effect on Tuesday, bans people from smoking at public transport stops, parks, cemeteries, sports facilities, playgrounds and dog walking areas. Instead, it envisages so-called isolated spaces.

Starting January 1, 2025, the smoking ban will be extended to all outdoor public places, the city hall added.

Those violating the new order will be fined from 40 to 240 Euros ($48-290). The new rules will be implemented gradually so that smokers can get used to them.