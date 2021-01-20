UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Milan City Hall Bans Smoking In Outdoor Public Places Except Special In 'Isolated Spaces'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 08:58 PM

Milan City Hall Bans Smoking in Outdoor Public Places Except Special in 'Isolated Spaces'

The authorities in the Italian city of Milan have tightened the rules for outdoor smoking, prohibiting the use of tobacco within a radius of 10 meters (33 feet) from other people in outdoor public places, according to an order by city hall

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The authorities in the Italian city of Milan have tightened the rules for outdoor smoking, prohibiting the use of tobacco within a radius of 10 meters (33 feet) from other people in outdoor public places, according to an order by city hall.

The order, which took effect on Tuesday, bans people from smoking at public transport stops, parks, cemeteries, sports facilities, playgrounds and dog walking areas. Instead, it envisages so-called isolated spaces.

Starting January 1, 2025, the smoking ban will be extended to all outdoor public places, the city hall added.

Those violating the new order will be fined from 40 to 240 Euros ($48-290). The new rules will be implemented gradually so that smokers can get used to them.

Related Topics

Sports Milan January All From

Recent Stories

Mental well-being in men declined more in second w ..

2 minutes ago

Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championshi ..

2 minutes ago

Air Chief calls on Qatari Armed Forces' Chiefs

2 minutes ago

Biden Arrives at US Capitol for Inauguration Cerem ..

2 minutes ago

With focus on rule of law, govt striving to bring ..

28 minutes ago

PTI government to complete its constitutional term ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.