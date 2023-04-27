Milan Court Dismisses Case of Alleged Russian Funding of Lega Party - Party Leader

A Milan court closed the case of an alleged Russian funding of the Italian Lega party and archived its international corruption case, party leader Matteo Salvini said on Thursday

"Now, we expect excuses from many and prepare lawsuits against many," Salvini said on social media.

Italian newspaper la Repubblica reported that during a preliminary inquiry, the judge has given motion to the prosecution's lawsuit, noting that the facts discovered during the investigation "clearly pointed to the ultimate goal � the illegal financing of the Lega party." The case was closed due to a lack of information from Russia.

Russia never responded to requests from the prosecutor's office about establishing the legal status of three Russians involved in the meeting in Moscow's Metropol hotel in October 2018, which made it impossible to formulate an accusation in international corruption, la Repubblica said.

The allegations of Lega's Russian funding emerged in February 2019, following a publication by weekly journal L'Espresso. The journal stated that the members of Lega held private talks in Moscow about major funding for the party ahead of elections. From the Italian side, head of association Lombardia-Russia, Gianluca Savoini, participated in the negotiations as Salvini's trustee, L'Espresso said.

Later, US portal Buzzfeed reported that the participants of the talks allegedly discussed a deal on shipments of Russian fuel. A part of the deal's profits in the amount of $65 million was meant to fund Lega, the report said.

In January, Italian newspaper la Verita reported that investigators on the case could not find a criminal component in the talks, since the agreement was never concluded.