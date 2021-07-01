Milan Police Nab Group Created to Mirror US White Supremacist Organizations - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Milan police detained four young men suspected of organizing an extremist group with plans to "stir chaos" in Italy by attacking and beating up Muslims, media said on Thursday.

Revolutionary Avant-garde, a neo-Nazi group, was believed to have been created to mirror American white supremacist organizations.

It was also inspired by Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik, the Italian news website Today said.

The detainees are all students in their early 20s mainly from "good families." They are reportedly suspected by police and prosecutors of planning a string of racially motivated attacks in the hope that ensuing chaos would topple the government.