UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Milan Police Nab Group Created To Mirror US White Supremacist Organizations - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Milan Police Nab Group Created to Mirror US White Supremacist Organizations - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Milan police detained four young men suspected of organizing an extremist group with plans to "stir chaos" in Italy by attacking and beating up Muslims, media said on Thursday.

Revolutionary Avant-garde, a neo-Nazi group, was believed to have been created to mirror American white supremacist organizations.

It was also inspired by Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik, the Italian news website Today said.

The detainees are all students in their early 20s mainly from "good families." They are reportedly suspected by police and prosecutors of planning a string of racially motivated attacks in the hope that ensuing chaos would topple the government.

Related Topics

Police Young Milan Italy Muslim Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 1,037 new coronavirus cases, 40 d ..

10 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi signs MoU with United Arab Emira ..

25 minutes ago

Work permits for Golden Residency holders launched

40 minutes ago

UAE, Austria sign agreement to avoid double taxati ..

55 minutes ago

Emirati Genome Programme, SEHA partner to ramp up ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 1,556 reco ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.