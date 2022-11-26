UrduPoint.com

Milan Prosecutor Approves Extradition Of Russian Governor's Son To US - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Milan Prosecutor Approves Extradition of Russian Governor's Son to US - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) Milan prosecutor's office submitted to the court a positive decision on the extradition of the son of Russian Krasnoyarsk Territory's governor, Artem Uss, to the United States, the Il Giorno newspaper reported on Friday.

Artem Uss was arrested in Italy on a US warrant on October 17. Alongside four other Russian citizens, he was accused of money laundering and evasion of sanctions. The 40-year-old has denied any wrongdoings and rejected voluntary extradition to the United States.

According to the media, Uss during Friday's hearing stated that he had never been to New York and his last visit to the US had occurred 25 years ago, when he was 14 years old, adding that information provided by the US Department of Justice was false.

The prosecutor's office also reportedly rejected appeal of Uss's lawyers to put him under house arrest in Milan.

Uss's lawyer Vinicio Nardo refused to give Sputnik his comments on the case.

On October 28, Moscow court issued a warrant in absentia for the arrest of Uss for money laundering and put him on the Russian interior ministry's register of wanted persons.

Related Topics

Hearing Interior Ministry Governor Moscow Russia Lawyers Visit Milan Krasnoyarsk New York Italy United States Money October Media Court

Recent Stories

Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next ..

Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next Week, Meet Kuleba - State Dep ..

2 hours ago
 Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Joint Effort to ..

Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Joint Effort to Support Ukraine - Pentagon

2 hours ago
 US Senate to Hold Hearing for Biden's Nominee for ..

US Senate to Hold Hearing for Biden's Nominee for Ambassador to Russia Next Week ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan-Turkiye defence cooperation for peace, to ..

Pakistan-Turkiye defence cooperation for peace, to ward off aggression: Prime Mi ..

2 hours ago
 Kane starts for England in USA World Cup clash

Kane starts for England in USA World Cup clash

2 hours ago
 Giroud ready to tower above French giants

Giroud ready to tower above French giants

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.