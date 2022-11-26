ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) Milan prosecutor's office submitted to the court a positive decision on the extradition of the son of Russian Krasnoyarsk Territory's governor, Artem Uss, to the United States, the Il Giorno newspaper reported on Friday.

Artem Uss was arrested in Italy on a US warrant on October 17. Alongside four other Russian citizens, he was accused of money laundering and evasion of sanctions. The 40-year-old has denied any wrongdoings and rejected voluntary extradition to the United States.

According to the media, Uss during Friday's hearing stated that he had never been to New York and his last visit to the US had occurred 25 years ago, when he was 14 years old, adding that information provided by the US Department of Justice was false.

The prosecutor's office also reportedly rejected appeal of Uss's lawyers to put him under house arrest in Milan.

Uss's lawyer Vinicio Nardo refused to give Sputnik his comments on the case.

On October 28, Moscow court issued a warrant in absentia for the arrest of Uss for money laundering and put him on the Russian interior ministry's register of wanted persons.