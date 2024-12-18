Milan To Ban Smoking In Public Places Starting 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ROME, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Milan, Italy’s second-largest city, will enforce a ban on smoking in outdoor public spaces starting Jan. 1, 2025 as part of its ongoing climate and air quality improvement efforts.
The updated regulation builds on restrictions first introduced in 2021, which prohibited smoking in specific public areas such as stadiums, parks, cemeteries and bus stops.
Under the new rules, smoking outdoors will only be allowed in designated areas, provided smokers maintain a minimum distance of 10 meters (33 feet) from others.
Those who violate the rule will face fines ranging from €40 to €240 ($43 to $258).
The measure is part of Milan's larger environmental initiative aimed at cutting carbon dioxide emissions by half by 2050.
Tobacco producers and retailers, however, are said to be planning to contest the ban in regional courts, arguing that the municipality lacks the jurisdiction to implement such a regulation.
In April, Turin, another major northern industrial city, enacted a similar ban, prohibiting smoking outdoors when others are within a five-meter distance.
Recent Stories
AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition
Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day
Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First ODI
Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024
12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..
Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank
Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar
Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates
More Stories From World
-
Anger as Amsterdam allows 'ugly' solar panels on historic canal houses8 seconds ago
-
Swiss-EU talks to 'stabilise' ties nearing a deal21 seconds ago
-
KSrelief launches campaign to combat malaria-carrying mosquitoes in Yemen's Al-Hudaydah32 seconds ago
-
Pakistani envoy meets 2 more US lamakers as he continues contacts at Capitol Hill37 seconds ago
-
Albania to host Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation meetings40 seconds ago
-
Milan to ban smoking in public places starting 202543 seconds ago
-
Russia detains suspect in general's killing: investigators11 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes tents, shelter kits in Yemen11 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 1,201 food baskets in Chad11 minutes ago
-
Japanese carmakers Honda, Nissan in preliminary merger talks: reports20 minutes ago
-
Mayotte reels from cyclone devastation, France's Macron to arrive Thursday20 minutes ago
-
North Korean leader pays tribute to his late father20 minutes ago