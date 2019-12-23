UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Milanovic, Grabar-Kitarovic To Compete In Runoff Croatian Presidential Election On Jan 5

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 06:30 AM

Milanovic, Grabar-Kitarovic to Compete in Runoff Croatian Presidential Election on Jan 5

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Zoran Milanovic, the leader of Croatia's Social Democratic Party, will face incumbent President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic in the second round of the Croatian presidential election on January 5, according to the State Electoral Commission.

The commission counted 99,91 percent of the vote as of 2:00 a.m.

local time on Monday (GMT 1:00 AM). No candidate is close to receiving more than 50 percent of the vote.

According to the latest data, Milanovic is on 29,56 percent of the vote, followed by Grabar-Kitarovic on 26,65 percent. Entrepreneur Miroslav Skoro is slightly behind the incumbent president with 24,42 percent of the vote.

The remaining candidates are polling far behind.

Related Topics

Election Vote Croatia January

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives participants of government exch ..

7 hours ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed crowns winners of Al ..

8 hours ago

Wasl starts handover of Gardenia Townhomes on sche ..

9 hours ago

Members of Consultative Council for Children prese ..

10 hours ago

Etisalat signs on as exclusive partner of AWST 202 ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with taskforce teams of ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.