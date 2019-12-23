Milanovic, Grabar-Kitarovic to Compete in Runoff Croatian Presidential Election on Jan 5

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Zoran Milanovic, the leader of Croatia's Social Democratic Party, will face incumbent President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic in the second round of the Croatian presidential election on January 5, according to the State Electoral Commission.

The commission counted 99,91 percent of the vote as of 2:00 a.m.

local time on Monday (GMT 1:00 AM). No candidate is close to receiving more than 50 percent of the vote.

According to the latest data, Milanovic is on 29,56 percent of the vote, followed by Grabar-Kitarovic on 26,65 percent. Entrepreneur Miroslav Skoro is slightly behind the incumbent president with 24,42 percent of the vote.

The remaining candidates are polling far behind.