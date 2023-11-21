Open Menu

Milei Says Could Take Two Years To Tame Argentina's Inflation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2023 | 06:03 PM

President-elect Javier Milei said Monday that it could take between 18 and 24 months to bring Argentina's rampant inflation under control, as he outlined his plans to reform the economy

Milei won a resounding victory in Sunday's presidential election, trouncing Economy Minister Sergio Massa by 12 points with a pledge to halt decades of unbridled state spending and "end the decline of Argentina."

The 53-year-old outsider, who has drawn comparisons with former US president Donald Trump and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro for his abrasive style and controversial remarks, vowed to "very quickly put public accounts in order."

In a series of morning radio interviews to lay out his vision, he said he had a "clear plan" to tackle annual inflation that has hit 140 percent and a poverty rate of 40 percent.

During the campaign, Milei vowed to ditch the ailing peso for the US dollar and get rid of the central bank, which he accuses of fueling inflation by printing money to finance government overspending.

"The empirical evidence for the Argentine case says that if you cut monetary emission today, it takes between 18 and 24 months to destroy (inflation)," he said.

Milei is anti-abortion, suggesting a referendum to repeal access to the procedure, and does not believe humans are responsible for climate change.

But he has toned down his controversial rhetoric, and has focused on his plans to reform the state.

Milei said "everything that can be in the hands of the private sector is going to be in the hands of the private sector," including the state oil company YPF and state media.

He said he would push for the elimination of strict currency exchange controls -- with analysts saying the official rate of the peso to the dollar is an expensive fiction.

However, Milei said he would first seek to resolve the debt issued by the central bank.

"If the problem of the central bank is not resolved, the shadow of hyperinflation will follow us at all times," he warned.

